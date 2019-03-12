Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $51,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,175.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $3,065,263.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,002.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,913,501 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 362,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,765. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

