Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,667,179,000 after purchasing an additional 347,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,751,597,000 after purchasing an additional 372,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,738,025,000 after purchasing an additional 649,983 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,964. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.93.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

