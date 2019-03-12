Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,352,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,667 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,345.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. 8,543,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,430. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

