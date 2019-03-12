Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

In other news, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 15,995 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $2,886,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $7,980,492. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/stryker-co-syk-holdings-boosted-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.