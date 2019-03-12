Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

INN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.