SunOpta (STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.22. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Gough purchased 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mike Buick purchased 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 253,202 shares of company stock valued at $728,663. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.