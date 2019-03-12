Switcheo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $9,439.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01687046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005048 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025901 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

