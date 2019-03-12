Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 207,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,935. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $212,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

