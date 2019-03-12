Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $59.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $43.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $284.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $286.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.94 million, with estimates ranging from $325.83 million to $362.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $606,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $59,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $3,957,630 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.