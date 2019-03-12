Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,066.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Calandra purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,456,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 968,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,964,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1,452.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 830,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,654,000 after acquiring an additional 826,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,654,000 after acquiring an additional 826,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 1,518,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,930. The firm has a market cap of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $812.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.50 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

