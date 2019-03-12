Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

NYSE TALO opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

