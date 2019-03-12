Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $69.23. 2,180,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,055,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.49.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $743,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $395,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,088 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,728 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
