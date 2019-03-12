Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

