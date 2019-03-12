Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,172 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 369,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 455,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 172,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

SNR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 6,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,355. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

