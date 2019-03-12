Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,321,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 826,200 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew T. Wiley acquired 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,928. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.73.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/tekla-capital-management-llc-has-2-16-million-holdings-in-foamix-pharmaceuticals-ltd-fomx.html.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.