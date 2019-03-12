Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,334 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,740 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 18,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,430. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

