Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCG traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.41. 5,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.32 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

