Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

TELL stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In other Tellurian news, Director Don A. Turkleson acquired 42,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $285,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson acquired 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,535.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,121 shares in the company, valued at $851,316.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

