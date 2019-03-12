Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.64 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 1,251,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after buying an additional 153,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,232,000 after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,012,000 after buying an additional 118,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $242,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $528,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $2,480,337 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.50. 116,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $267.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-1-64-million-position-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.