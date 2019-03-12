Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.67 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 208,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

