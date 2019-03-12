Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,577 Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 410,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

