Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $4.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. 15,533,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,125,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.53.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

