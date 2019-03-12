TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $9.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.25 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $8.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.94 billion to $41.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.72 billion to $44.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Cfra raised TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE TJX opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

