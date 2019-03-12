Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,090,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,001,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,001,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,451,000 after buying an additional 456,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,867,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after buying an additional 629,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 150,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Longren bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

