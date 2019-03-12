Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Position in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransMontaigne Partners were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 96,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransMontaigne Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLP remained flat at $$40.99 during trading on Tuesday. 381,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransMontaigne Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

