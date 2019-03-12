Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSS opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,028,435.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,121 shares of company stock worth $6,579,599. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

