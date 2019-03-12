Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,444 argenx SE – (ARGX)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,459. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

