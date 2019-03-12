Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,327 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.71. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

