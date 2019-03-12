Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Stock

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $33,059,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 832.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,027,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 917,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 33.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 22,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

