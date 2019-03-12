Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 287,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,292. The company has a market capitalization of $699.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.97. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

