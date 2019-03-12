Traders Buy Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $76.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.20 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Spirit AeroSystems had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Spirit AeroSystems traded down ($0.94) for the day and closed at $91.90

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

