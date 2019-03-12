Investors purchased shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $19.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.29 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $38.91

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) on Weakness” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/traders-buy-shares-of-wisdomtree-managed-futures-strategy-fund-wtmf-on-weakness.html.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.