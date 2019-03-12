Traders Sell Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Traders sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $1,181.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,498.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $316.67 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $2.01 for the day and closed at $180.91

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apple by 11,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $7,500,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

