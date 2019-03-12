Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $136.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $227.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.70 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $42.64

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,467,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,965,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,250,000 after acquiring an additional 913,259 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

