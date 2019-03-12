TransferCoin (TX) Trading Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00008050 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $31,817.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00061258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00002225 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,244,606 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

