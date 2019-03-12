TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th.

TGA stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.35. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

