Tronox Ltd (TROX) Receives $18.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. HRS Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 458,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,427. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

