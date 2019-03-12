TrueDeck (TDP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $183,684.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $771,529.00 and approximately $183,684.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00386208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.01682942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005035 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025893 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,345,581 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

