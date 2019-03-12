Unilever (UL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Unilever from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.31 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Unilever by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Unilever by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

