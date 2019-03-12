United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 103,728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 39,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

