United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.21% of F5 Networks worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded down $12.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $130,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/united-services-automobile-association-trims-holdings-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv.html.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.