Upfiring Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $7,222.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00392948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.01686804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00228954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005024 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC, COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

