Upland Software (UPLD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,978,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 204.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

