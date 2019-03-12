Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,206 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 15th total of 2,291,407 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

URG stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/ur-energy-inc-urg-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.