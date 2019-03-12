Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the top-line miss during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and management’s remark that the company commenced fiscal 2020 with softer-than-expected sales. The company anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2020 comps in the range of flat to down low-single-digits in the Retail segment. Although comparable retail segment net sales rose for the sixth quarter in row during the fourth quarter, the rate of growth has decelerated. Based on comps projection, the company expects gross margin to contract in the first quarter. Nevertheless, we believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments.”

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 86,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,889. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,027,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 871,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 770,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

