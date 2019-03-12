US Xpress Enterprises (USX) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is one of 18 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare US Xpress Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 36.96% 5.87% US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 5.67% 18.73% 8.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion $24.90 million 5.36 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors $2.80 billion $158.11 million 14.32

US Xpress Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 234 1042 905 65 2.36

US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 132.39%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 17.55%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

US Xpress Enterprises rivals beat US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

