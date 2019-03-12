Uxin (UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.79. Uxin shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4495606 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uxin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

