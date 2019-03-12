Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Lifted by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 361.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199,850 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Standpoint Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 481,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,552. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

