Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NID traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 23,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,855. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

