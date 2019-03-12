Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.57 Million Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of VKI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,934. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

